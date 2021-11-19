Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,637,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.