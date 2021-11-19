Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.74). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

SNDX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $870.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,233. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $163,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

