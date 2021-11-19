Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.56.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,368 shares of company stock worth $3,815,580. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 34,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,426. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

