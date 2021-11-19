Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the October 14th total of 77,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $35,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,565 shares of company stock worth $509,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

SYPR opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 million, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.52. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

