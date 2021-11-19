Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

