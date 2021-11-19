TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) rose 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 72,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,591,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

TAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth $36,982,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 373.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,886 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 213.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 195.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,397,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,654 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

