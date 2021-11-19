Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €44.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TLX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Talanx in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Talanx in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Talanx alerts:

ETR TLX opened at €40.98 ($48.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is €39.36 and its 200 day moving average is €37.09. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €29.52 ($34.73) and a fifty-two week high of €42.66 ($50.19).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.