Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Sells $99,316.08 in Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manesh Dadlani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tapestry alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. 3,029,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,342. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,008 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.