Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $252.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.