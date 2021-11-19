TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of TASK opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. Equities research analysts expect that TaskUs will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,829,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $34,529,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $32,439,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

