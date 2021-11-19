Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Insider John Watson Acquires 20,000 Shares

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider John Watson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.29 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$65,800.00 ($47,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.64.

Tassal Group Company Profile

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon and tiger prawns in Australia. The company offers fresh, smoked, canned, and frozen salmon; and Australian black tiger prawns. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells salmon, prawns and other seafood species.

