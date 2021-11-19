Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Trading Up 13.6%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s stock price was up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 37,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,753,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after buying an additional 2,191,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 781,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after buying an additional 510,859 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 435,255 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

