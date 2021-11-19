TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has C$64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$72.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.74.

TRP opened at C$60.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.18. The company has a market cap of C$59.54 billion and a PE ratio of 32.11. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$51.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.95%.

In related news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $612,308.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

