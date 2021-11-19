TD Securities Increases Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$18.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$684.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$12.45 and a one year high of C$19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

