TD Securities Trims Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Target Price to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCI. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

RCI opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,700,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 761.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 103,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,072,000 after buying an additional 1,005,981 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

