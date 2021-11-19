TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $183.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $25,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,350 shares of company stock worth $290,965 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

