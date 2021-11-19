Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $193.00 at SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $205.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDOC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

NYSE TDOC opened at $124.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.55. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,865,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 58,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

