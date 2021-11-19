Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 6,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

About Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.