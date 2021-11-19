Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Shares Down 0.5%

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)’s share price was down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 2,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 28,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telesites in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Telesites alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

Telesites SAB de CV provides wireless telecommunications services. The firm’s solutions include infrastructure leasing and BTS site building. It constructs, install, maintain, operate and market various types of towers and other supporting structures and physical spaces and other non-electronic components for the installation of radiant radio equipment that make up its infrastructure sites, as well as providing other related services directly or indirectly related to the telecommunications sector.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Telesites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.