Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 7%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.44. 206,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,711,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 33.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 341.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,055 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 198.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 205.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 105.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

