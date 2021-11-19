Telos Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telos in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

TLS opened at $18.82 on Thursday. Telos has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,207 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,419. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telos during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

