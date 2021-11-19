Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Telos in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

TLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,207 shares of company stock worth $9,519,419. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

