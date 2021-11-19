Telsey Advisory Group Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $250.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

NYSE:WSM opened at $218.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $97.92 and a one year high of $222.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

