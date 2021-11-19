Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Down 57.0% in October

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the October 14th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 36.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

NYSE:TEI opened at $7.63 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $8.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0684 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

