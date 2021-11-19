Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $377.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $414.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

