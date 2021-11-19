TENT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $112,576.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $819,088.40 and $112,576.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TENT has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00277861 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00156082 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00102445 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000132 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004200 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

