Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Piper Sandler

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.40.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $150.85 on Monday. Teradyne has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average is $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63.5% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.