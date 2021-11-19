TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Announces Earnings Results

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TRSSF opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.