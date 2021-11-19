TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TRSSF stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. TerrAscend has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $16.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

