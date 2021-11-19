TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII opened at $106.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

