TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII opened at $106.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.