The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Wolfe Research raised AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get AES alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 18.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 13.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,953,000 after acquiring an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 194,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. AES has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.