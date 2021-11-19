The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €25.80 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.81 ($29.19).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

FRA GYC opened at €22.48 ($26.45) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.65.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.