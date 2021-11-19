The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $81.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.29%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,468 shares of company stock worth $3,500,374. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

