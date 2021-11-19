The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.58 and the lowest is $2.79. Home Depot posted earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $15.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $15.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $17.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $407.47. 81,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,827. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $406.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

