The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s 6th Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

HD opened at $406.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $406.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

