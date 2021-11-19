The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HNST stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,648. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HNST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Honest by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

