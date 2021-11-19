The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $1,920,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,355,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $125.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.39.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

