The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Gary A. Coombe Sells 15,000 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gary A. Coombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00.

PG stock opened at $147.12 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $148.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

