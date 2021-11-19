The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 105,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Truist raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $2,221,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 341,513 shares of company stock valued at $49,251,789 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.57. 120,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678,839. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

