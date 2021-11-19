The Sage Group’s (SGE) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 700 ($9.15).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

LON:SGE opened at GBX 790.80 ($10.33) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 732.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 699.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 802.40 ($10.48).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In other news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.