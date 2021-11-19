The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the October 14th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 161.3 days.

Shares of The Star Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$2.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The Star Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

