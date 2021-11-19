The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the October 14th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 161.3 days.
Shares of The Star Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$2.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The Star Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.
The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.