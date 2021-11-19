Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) shares were up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 1,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 238,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

THRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.93). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

