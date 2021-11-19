Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 31,604 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NMI were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,071,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMI stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.