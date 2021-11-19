Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 70,157 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 278.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

