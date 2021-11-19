Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.60 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 301.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,989 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of H&R Block worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,662 shares of company stock worth $1,503,014. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $24.24 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

