Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after purchasing an additional 880,841 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,709,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,565,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 617,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 270,850 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNA stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

