thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €14.25 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.25 ($16.76) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.11 ($14.24).

FRA:TKA opened at €10.84 ($12.75) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.08.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

