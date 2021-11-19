Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Major Shareholder Robert Robotti Acquires 15,500 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) major shareholder Robert Robotti purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $181,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Robotti purchased 6,500 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00.

TDW opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $493.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Valueworks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tidewater by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 269,716 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at $1,080,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Tidewater by 160.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

