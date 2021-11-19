Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Short Interest Update

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the October 14th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $301,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiga Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Tiga Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

