Tiger King Market Capitalization Reaches $47.22 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded 61.3% lower against the US dollar. Tiger King has a total market cap of $47.22 million and $20.17 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00070973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.91 or 0.07210325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,777.14 or 0.99125992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

